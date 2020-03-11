Multistate listeria outbreak is fatal for at least 1 in isles
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 10:15 p.m.
A company is recalling its enoki mushrooms after they were linked to dozens of cases of listeria infections and four deaths, including at least one in Hawaii.
Read more
A company is recalling
its enoki mushrooms after they were linked to dozens of cases of listeria infections and four deaths,
including at least one in
Hawaii.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
reported that Sun Hong Foods on Monday recalled its enoki mushrooms
labeled as a “Product of
Korea” because of possible contamination with the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The mushrooms are likely the source of the outbreak, the CDC said.
There were 36 people from 17 states infected
with listeria, and 30 people were hospitalized. The
illnesses were reported
between Nov. 23, 2016,
and Dec. 13, 2019. The
four deaths were reported in Hawaii, California and
New Jersey. Six pregnancy-associated cases were reported, and two resulted in the death of the baby.
There were three people in Hawaii who were infected. The state with the highest number of infections was California with nine.
The CDC said symptoms of a listeria infection include headache, confusion,
convulsions, fever and muscle aches. Pregnant women usually only experience fever and flu-like symptoms like fatigue and muscle aches. Listeria infections can lead to miscarriages, stillbirths and premature
deliveries.
Pregnant women,
adults age 65 or older and people with weakened
immune systems are
at higher risk of listeria
infections.
Symptoms usually
start one to four weeks
after eating listeria-contaminated food but can begin the day of ingestion and as late as 70 days after. Listeria infections are treated with antibiotics.
The CDC advises people who have the recalled mushrooms to throw
them out and sanitize
the drawers and shelves where they were stored. Listeria bacteria can
survive refrigeration
and are easily spread to other food and surfaces.
The enoki mushrooms were sold in 7.05-ounce, 200-gram clear plastic bags with a green label.