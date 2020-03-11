comscore Multistate listeria outbreak is fatal for at least 1 in isles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Multistate listeria outbreak is fatal for at least 1 in isles

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:15 p.m.

A company is recalling its enoki mushrooms after they were linked to dozens of cases of listeria infections and four deaths, including at least one in Hawaii. Read more

