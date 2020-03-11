comscore Around the Nation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Around the Nation

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Chanelle Molina, Konawaena ‘16: The Washington State senior guard tallied 10 points, four assists and five rebounds in the Cougars’ 82-55 loss to No. 14 Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday, ending the Cougars’ season. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up