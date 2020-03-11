Around the Nation

Chanelle Molina, Konawaena ‘16: The Washington State senior guard tallied 10 points, four assists and five rebounds in the Cougars’ 82-55 loss to No. 14 Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday, ending the Cougars’ season. Read more

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Chanelle Molina, Konawaena ‘16: The Washington State senior guard tallied 10 points, four assists and five rebounds in the Cougars’ 82-55 loss to No. 14 Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday, ending the Cougars’ season. Molina finishes her career as the only player in school history to collect 1,000 points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists. Her final totals: 1,365 points, 444 rebounds, 429 assists.

>> Jasmine Moody, Radford ‘15: The BYU senior forward posted seven points and three rebounds in Saturday’s 62-51 loss to Pepperdine in the first round of the WCC tournament. Moody started seven games and played in 23 this season, averaging 6.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Cougars are 18-11.

>> Alexis Pana, Hilo ‘16: The Central Washington senior guard dropped 13 points, two assists, six rebounds and one steal in Thursday’s 76-60 win over Simon Fraser (B.C.). She had a near triple-double on Friday with 19 points, seven assists, nine rebounds, one steal and one block in a 79-77 loss to Alaska-Anchorage in the GNAC semifinals. Pana started all 28 games she appeared in and led the team in scoring averaging 14.4 points per game to go along with 5.3 rebounds and team highs in assists (137) and steals (49).

>> Bella Cravens, Maryknoll ‘18: The Eastern Washington sophomore center logged 16 points, nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block on March 4 in the Eagles’ 77-49 loss at Idaho State.

>> Tyra Moe, Punahou ‘16: The Saint Mary’s (Calif.) senior forward recorded 10 points, six rebounds and three assists in Friday’s 87-72 loss to Pepperdine in the second round of the WCC tournament.

>> Fieme’a Hafoka, Lahainaluna ‘16: The San Jose State senior guard posted 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal in a 94-68 loss to Fresno State on March 3 in the second round of the MWC tournament.

MEN’S GOLF

>> Reynn Hoshide, Punahou ‘18: The Puget Sound sophomore battled rain and fog to shoot a two-round total 152 at the Puget Sound Invitational on Sunday as the Loggers finished third.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Kaitlyn Tonai, Punahou ‘18: The George Fox (Ore.) sophomore tied for 79th with a score of 173 at the Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout on Tuesday.

>> Kamie Hamada, ‘Iolani ‘18: The New Mexico sophomore tied for 67th, finishing with a 251 (+35) at the Gunrock Invitational on Tuesday.

>> Miki Manta, Kalani ‘18: The Sacramento State sophomore tied for 26th with a 232 at the Gunrock Invitational on Tuesday as the Hornets took second place in the tournament.

>> Mariel Galdiano, Punahou ‘16: The UCLA senior tied for 46th with a 227 (+14) at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate on Sunday as the Bruins finished fourth.

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

>> Maela Lazaro, Moanalua ‘16: The Oregon State senior scored a 9.850 on the balance beam in the Beavers’ 197.250-196.750 loss to Washington on Friday.

>> Jenna Domingo, Kamehameha ‘19: The Oregon State freshman scored a 9.775 in exhibition on the uneven bars and a 9.875 on the balance beam against Washington on Friday.

>> Britney Wolfe, Mililani ‘18: The University of Wisconsin-Stout sophomore scored a 9.250 on the vault as the Blue Devils finished fourth at the WIAC championship.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Noah Marasco-Ayau, Moanalua ‘15: The Briar Cliff senior libero had 12 digs and one assist in Thursday’s 3-0 loss at Jamestown. He added nine digs and five assists in Friday’s sweep of Lincoln.

>> Kimo Rosa, Waianae ‘17: The Briar Cliff sophomore middle blocker had six kills, two blocks and one ace on Thursday against Jamestown. He had four kills, two blocks and four digs on Friday against Lincoln.

>> Nathaniel Johnson, Mililani ‘18: The Briar Cliff sophomore outside hitter had seven kills on nine attempts with just one error for a .667 hitting percentage along with six digs, one block and one ace on Friday against Lincoln.

>> Wil Stanley, Punahou ‘16: The BYU senior setter recorded 29 assists, six digs, two blocks, two kills and one ace in Thursday’s sweep of No. 2 Hawaii and the Cougars claimed the No. 1 spot in the AVCA rankings. He tied his season high of 57 assists with nine digs and one block on Friday as Hawaii handed the Cougars their first loss of the season in five sets, bringing them to 17-1.

>> Owen Chun, Hanalani ‘17: The Concordia Irvine junior outside hitter had five kills, three blocks, two digs and one ace on Thursday in the No. 13 Eagles’ 3-1 win over Westcliff. He added seven digs, one block and one dig later that day in a four-set win over UC Santa Cruz.

>> Addison Enriques, KS-Hawaii ‘17: The junior libero at No. 13 Concordia Irvine recorded 11 digs and six assists on Thursday against UC Santa Cruz.

>> Josh Santana-Kaio, Waianae ‘18: The Graceland (Iowa) sophomore setter tallied a team-high 16 assists with five digs in Friday’s 3-0 loss to Mount Mercy.

>> Naone Passi, Kamehameha ‘16: The Graceland (Iowa) senior setter recorded six kills and three digs on Friday against Mount Mercy.

>> Avery Enriques, KS-Hawaii ‘17: The Grand Canyon junior libero logged seven digs and one assist on Friday in the No. 11 Antelopes’ 3-1 win over Vanguard. He added 11 digs and three assists later that day in a 3-2 win over North Greenville.

>> Ethan Siegfried, Punahou ‘17: The junior outside hitter for No. 4 Long Beach State posted nine kills, three assists, six digs and three blocks in Friday’s sweep of Lindenwood, improving the Beach to 10-1.

>> Jameson McKibbin, Punahou ‘18: The USC sophomore setter dished out 30 assists with three digs and two aces in Thursday’s 3-1 win over Saint Francis (Penn.). He finished the week with 27 assists and one dig on Saturday in the Trojans’ 3-1 win against Lindenwood.

>> JB Kam, Punahou ‘15: The senior outside hitter at No. 6 UC Irvine recorded nine digs and an assist in Friday’s sweep of North Greenville. He added 11 digs and two assists on Saturday in the Anteaters’ 3-2 win at Grand Canyon.

>> Ryan Wilcox, Punahou ‘18: The UC Santa Barbara sophomore outside hitter had 10 kills, five blocks, two digs and two aces on Tuesday in the No. 3 Gauchos’ 3-1 win over No. 9 UCLA. He added eight kills, five blocks, six digs, two assists and two aces in Friday’s four-set win against No. 6 UC San Diego. The wins improved the Gauchos to 14-2.

>> Austin Matautia, Moanalua ‘16: The UCLA senior outside hitter had 10 kills, three blocks, six digs and one ace in the No. 9 Bruins’ 3-1 win over Cal State Northridge on Thursday. He capped off the week with four kills, two blocks, four digs and one ace in Saturday’s 3-1 win over No. 6 UC San Diego.

SOFTBALL

>> Cydney Curran, Campbell ‘16: The Cal State Bakersfield senior infielder had one hit for one RBI in her lone at-bat in Saturday’s 9-6 loss to UC Riverside.

>> Chenoa Au, Leilehua ‘14: The Cal State Dominguez senior infielder had two hits, one RBI and one stolen base in the Toros’ 8-0 shutout of Stanislaus State on Friday. She finished the series on Saturday with two hits, one RBI and four stolen bases as the Toros won 8-0 win to split the series 2-2.

>> Joerdan Lovell, St. Francis ‘17: The Stanislaus State junior first baseman had one hit for one RBI in the Warriors’ 2-1 win over Cal State Dominguez Hills on Saturday.

>> D’Asha Saiki, Punahou ‘19: The Cal freshman infielder hit a double for one RBI in Friday’s 16-8 win over Siena College. She had one hit for one RBI and one stolen base on Saturday in the Golden Bears’ 8-4 win over UConn.

>> Chelsea Horita, Kamehameha ‘16: The Linfield (Ore.) senior infielder recorded one hit for one RBI in Friday’s 5-3 win over Emerson.

>> Nohea Hee, Maryknoll ‘18: The sophomore catcher at Menlo (Calif.) had one hit for one RBI in Sunday’s 17-2 rout of Park University. She added two hits for two RBI including a triple in the second game of the doubleheader as the Oaks won 4-2.

>> Ashley Salausa, Leilehua ‘17: The Nevada junior outfielder had two hits and one RBI in Friday’s 9-0 win against Sacramento State. She added one hit for two RBIs in the Wolf Pack’s 4-3 loss to Weber State on Saturday.

>> Jocelyn Alo, Campbell ‘17: The Oklahoma junior utility player had three hits including a home run for two RBIs in the No. 6 Sooners’ 8-5 win over Wichita State on Wednesday. She added a double for two RBIs in Friday’s 10-5 win over Mercer and a solo home run on Saturday in the Sooners’ 3-2 win against Missouri State. Oklahoma is now 15-4.

>> Mari Foster, Roosevelt ‘18: The Pacific Lutheran outfielder hit a double, triple, and a home run for a total of three RBIs on Friday in an 11-4 loss to Babson. She added two hits for two RBIs including a double and one stolen base in the Lutes’ 13-10 loss to Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday.

>> Nanea Kalama, St. Francis ‘18: The Pacific Lutheran freshman infielder had two hits for one RBI in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Emory & Henry.

>> Hailee Ueyama, ‘Iolani ‘18: The Puget Sound sophomore outfielder had three hits including a double and two RBIs on Saturday in the Loggers’ 12-10 win against Willamette. She had one hit for one RBI on Sunday in a 3-2 win over Willamette as the Loggers won the series 3-1.

>> Marissa Oda, Kaiser ‘16: The Puget Sound senior outfielder had three hits and a total of six RBIs including a double and a three-run home run on Saturday against Willamette.

>> Kenedi Lopes, ‘Iolani ‘17: The Saint Mary’s (Calif.) junior infielder had one hit for one RBI in Friday’s 3-2 loss to Utah State. She posted one hit for one RBI in the Gaels’ loss to No. 2 Washington on Sunday.

>> Alana Cobb-Adams, Kamehameha ‘17: The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville junior infielder had two hits including a solo home run on Sunday in the Cougars’ 3-2 win over Boise State.

BASEBALL

>> Jacob Hinderleider, ‘Iolani ‘19: The Davidson College freshman has started all 15 games at shortstop for the Wildcats who are in first place in the Atlantic 10. In a three-game series vs. Siena over the weekend, Hinderleider tripled, doubled, stole a base, scored twice, got two RBIs and turned two double plays as Davidson (12-3) swept the Saints.

>> Ryne Yamashiro, Mid-Pacific ‘16: The Cal Lutheran senior infielder had one hit for one RBI in Thursday’s 8-5 win over Redlands. He had two hits for two RBIs including a triple on Saturday in the Kingsmen’s 10-3 win over Dallas.

>> Cole Cabrera, Punahou ‘17: The Cal Poly junior outfielder had two hits for one RBI including a walk-off single in the 11th inning for the Mustangs in Friday’s 2-1 victory over Baylor.

>> Haloa Dudoit, Baldwin ‘16: The Concordia Irvine senior infielder had two hits including a double for one RBI in Friday’s 8-1 win over Fresno Pacific. He had two doubles for one RBI in the second game of the doubleheader, losing 8-4 as the Eagles split the series.

>> Riley Guieb, Punahou ‘17: The Grinnell (Iowa) junior shortstop had one hit for one RBI and one stolen base on Saturday in the Pioneers’ 13-2 win against Wisconsin-Superior. He hit a solo home run on Sunday in a 12-10 loss but the Pioneers ended the weekend victorious, winning the series 3-1 over Wisconsin-Superior.

>> Matthew Inaba, ‘Iolani ‘18: The Grinnell (Iowa) sophomore outfielder had three hits for three RBIs including a solo home run and one stolen base in Saturday’s 14-7 win against Wisconsin-Superior.

>> Levi Horner-Villa, Molokai ‘16: The Linfield (Ore.) senior infielder recorded two hits including a double for one RBI in Saturday’s 10-9 loss at Willamette. He helped the Wildcats to a 6-2 win on Sunday with four hits including two two-run home runs and one stolen base as Linfield took the series 2-1.

>> Shaydon Kubo, ‘Iolani ‘19: The Northern Colorado freshman infielder had two hits and two RBIs in Saturday’s 5-4 win over North Dakota State as the Bears split the weekend series 2-2.

>> Emmett Covello, Kaiser ‘16: The Oregon Tech senior catcher had two hits, a double and a two-run homer in the Owls’ 13-7 loss at Lewis-Clark State College (Idaho) on Monday.

>> Jordan Hara, ‘Iolani ‘18: The Pacific (Ore.) sophomore had two hits and two RBIs in Saturday’s 8-7 loss to Whitworth. The Boxers came back to win the series, 2-1.

>> Mason Quinlan, Kamehameha ‘16: The Puget Sound senior first baseman had two hits with a double for one RBI in Sunday’s 6-5 loss to Pacific Lutheran.

>> Keith Torres, Saint Louis ‘17: The Sacramento State junior infielder had a two-run single and a double in the Hornets’ 8-0 win at UC Irvine on Sunday.

>> Ryne Oshiro, Moanalua ‘17: The St. Martin’s (Wash.) junior infielder had one hit for one RBI and one stolen base in Friday’s 15-6 loss to Montana State Billings. He added two hits for two RBIs in the Saints’ 11-3 win in the second game of the doubleheader. He finished the weekend with two hits including a double for two RBIs on Saturday in a 12-8 win as the Saints won the series 2-1.

>> Micah McNicoll, Kamehameha ‘16: The St. Martin’s (Wash.) senior infielder hit a three-run triple on Friday against Montana State Billings. He had two hits including a triple for one RBI on Saturday.

>> Tanner Inouye, Moanalua ‘16: The St. Martin’s (Wash.) senior pitcher earned his first win of the season after tossing a complete game, giving up 12 hits and three runs with seven strikeouts on Friday against Montana State Billings.

>> Everett Lau, ‘Iolani ‘16: The UC San Diego senior infielder had two hits with a double for two RBIs in the Tritons’ 19-4 win at Cal State San Marcos on Saturday.

>> Kawai Takemura, Kamehameha ‘17: The William Jessup junior infielder had two doubles totaling three RBIs on Friday in the Warriors’ 16-4 loss to The Master’s University.

Stats compiled by Quinn Goldstein, Special to the Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email bhull@staradvertiser.com.