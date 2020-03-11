comscore Eight teams begin quest for Big West basketball tournament title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Eight teams begin quest for Big West basketball tournament title

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In basketball’s version of “Survivor,” the single-elimination Big West tournament offers the winner the league’s automatic berth in next week’s NCAA Tournament while everybody else is left empty-handed. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - March 11, 2020

Scroll Up