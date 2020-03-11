comscore Cartaino named Academic All-American | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Cartaino named Academic All-American

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

For the second year in row, Chaminade guard Tyler Cartaino was named a CoSIDA Academic All-America Division II honoree, this time as a first-team selection. The Newbury Park, Calif., product was a second-teamer a year ago. Read more

