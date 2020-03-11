Cartaino named Academic All-American

For the second year in row, Chaminade guard Tyler Cartaino was named a CoSIDA Academic All-America Division II honoree, this time as a first-team selection. The Newbury Park, Calif., product was a second-teamer a year ago. Read more

For the second year in row, Chaminade guard Tyler Cartaino was named a CoSIDA Academic All-America Division II honoree, this time as a first-team selection. The Newbury Park, Calif., product was a second-teamer a year ago.

Cartaino became the first student-athlete from Chaminade to earn repeat selections, as well as the first Silversword to earn first-team honors.

With a 3.83 undergraduate GPA, Cartaino earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting last May. He is taking graduate courses, in which he holds a 3.50 GPA.

Cartaino also repeated as an All-PacWest Conference first-team selection. He wrapped up his college eligibility as this season’s leading PacWest scorer, averaging 20.8 points per game, the only PacWest player to average over 20. He also shot 55.2% from the field, fourth-best in the PacWest.

Hawaii impresses at Zone E Event

The University of Hawaii diving team continued its strong run at the NCAA Zone E qualification meet on Tuesday. The Rainbow Warriors added three more qualifications for the NCAA Championships on Day 2 of the event, repeating its success from Day 1.

Junior Ivy Davis and sophomore Daphne Wils each earned a trip to the championships in Athens, Ga., in the women’s 3-meter event. Wils finished first overall, as she did a day prior in the 1-meter competition.

Davis, who qualified last year in the platform dive, finished ninth in the 3-meter to join Wils next week. Davis will have a chance to qualify in the platform event today.

Sophomore Max Burman qualified for nationals in the men’s 1-meter dive, finishing eighth.

HPU baseball splits doubleheader

Tuesday’s doubleheader got off to a good start for Hawaii Pacific, as the Sharks took down Academy of Art 8-7 in extra innings in Oakland, Calif.

Designated hitter Jake Selco called game in the 10th inning, driving in his team-leading fifth RBI on a sacrifice fly that turned out to be the winning run.

Game 2 didn’t go HPU’s way, as the Sharks managed just two runs in the outing. Right fielder Braxton Wehrle and second basemen Matt Tsutomi drove in Hawaii Pacific’s only runs in a 7-2 loss.

HPU softball salvages split

The Hawaii Pacific University softball team opened with a loss and finished on a high note in a doubleheader against Academy of Art on Tuesday in Brisbane, Calif.

Cecilia Lopez’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Urban Knights (5-16, 4-6 PacWest) a 3-2 win in the first game.

HPU’s Megan Wilson and Malia Torres combined on a four-hit shutout and the Sharks (13-12, 8-8) claimed the second game 2-0.