Chaminade University switching to online classes for 2 weeks later this month due to coronavirus concerns

Chaminade University said today in-person classes will switch to online courses for two weeks beginning at the end of this month due to the coronavirus.

The university will continue to hold classes on campus next week, followed by Spring Break from March 23 to 27. Beginning March 30, classes will be taught online through April 10.

“We will continue to assess the situation and determine whether or not in-person classes can safely resume,” Chaminade President Lynn Babington said in a statement. “I can assure you that this decision was not made lightly, and that your Chaminade leadership has taken into consideration the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff. We are confident that in adopting these proactive measures, we can reduce the potential transmission and spread of the virus through social distancing and other recommended measures.”

The school is planning to resume in-person classes on campus April 13.

Babington said large campus events have been canceled or rescheduled through April 10.

“Amidst this uncertain time, we remain steadfast in our Marianist values and our commitment to our community,” Babington said. “Thank you for trusting us and standing with us as we work to protect our campus ‘ohana, and please join me in continuing to keep those affected by the coronavirus in your thoughts and prayers.”