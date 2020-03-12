Damien extends spring break over coronavirus concerns

Damien Memorial School will extend its spring break one week, until March 30, to accommodate those who might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus after returning from trips to the mainland.

“Should there be a large number of students, faculty and staff under self-quarantine beyond March 30th, classes will be conducted online during that week and class on campus will begin on Monday, April 6th,” said school president Brother Brian Walsh in a letter to parents.

The school had announced last week that its athletes would play in gyms without spectators and would postpone events that involve large gatherings.