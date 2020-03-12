Queen’s Medical Center turns ‘disaster tents’ into outdoor coronavirus triage center

The Queen’s Medical Center this morning erected two “disaster tents” outside in its ambulance bay to evaluate and potentially test patients for the novel coronavirus while keeping them separated from Queen’s emergency room patients.

Queen’s officials pulled the yellow-and-white, 20-foot-wide by 40-foot-long tents out of storage today to see how quickly they could be erected, then decided to keep them up indefinitely during flu season and while coronavirus cases increase around the world.

“At this point, we don’t see (the tents) coming down,” said Dr. Daniel Cheng, medical director of Queen’s emergency department and Queen’s assistant chief.

The plan complies with updated guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends keeping potential coronavirus patients “ideally separate from the general population of sick ER patients that are not currently at risk or infected with coronavirus,” Cheng said.

The disaster tents will serve “to prepare for the potential influx, surge of patients, who are concerned about their health, concerned about their exposure to coronavirus so that they can be adequately treated and not be exposing potentially the virus to other sick people to control the potential spread,” Cheng said.

Multiple patients can be evaluated inside the tents while still keeping them 6 feet from one another in a well-ventilated area, Cheng said.

The tents are designed to evaluate “walking well” patients, Cheng said.

“These are the walking well people to be evaluated rapidly, screened, potentially tested and then sent home for home isolation pending results of the test,” Cheng said. “This actually might be the main triage site for patients that are low acuity. So, they’re looking fine but they’re coming in saying, ‘Hey I might have been exposed. I’m young and healthy. But I have a little runny nose. I want to get evaluated.’ They’ll still be seen by the same physician, they’ll still seen by the same nurse, but they’re evaluated in a well-ventilated area.”

The plan is to get patients evaluated and swabbed for testing and back on their way home for isolation within 30 minutes, Cheng said.

“Our goal is to not keep them here any longer than they need to be,” he said.

Queen’s will help coordinate transportation home so patients — outfitted with masks — don’t potentially spread germs on public transportation, such as buses, Cheng said.

They’ll be asked to self quarantine pending test results.

Today the tents were only outfitted with chairs. But within the next couple of days, the plan is to have them equipped with everything necessary for evaluating and testing patients.

The goal for the disaster tents, Cheng said, is to provide the “same equivalent patient care here as it would have occurred inside the emergency room. This is the same level of care you would receive inside the four walls of the emergency room here inside at Queen’s.”