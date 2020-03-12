University of Hawaii campuses, dorms to stay open as classes switch to online, President David Lassner announces

The University of Hawaii will switch to online classes after spring break but dormitories, dining halls and libraries will remain open for those who need them, President David Lassner announced today.

The university’s 10 campuses will begin online courses on March 23, the first day after spring break, as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus. There have been no cases on any UH campus.

The administration hopes to resume in-person classes on April 13, Lassner wrote in an email to the university community.

“While instruction will move online, our campuses will remain open, and most services will continue to be provided,” he wrote. “University employees will continue to perform their duties, libraries will maintain regular hours and student housing will remain open for current residents who have nowhere else to go.”

Faculty are preparing to make the switch to online courses.

“All student employees and graduate assistants will continue their duties as normal and will be paid accordingly,” he added.

Sports events have been suspended at UH Manoa and UH Hilo.

The university is also postponing or canceling all of public events it has sponsored that would bring together 100 or more people in a confined space.

