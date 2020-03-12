comscore Editorial: Find middle way on wind turbines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Find middle way on wind turbines

  • Today
  • Updated 6:24 p.m.

To meet the city’s current setback requirement for clean-energy wind projects, the distance between a turbine and all property lines must be no closer than the blade-tip height measure of a project’s tallest windmill. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Talk about personhood, not just abortion rights; Voting by mail; Censoring students leads to protests

Scroll Up