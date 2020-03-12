8 Days a Week: Your guide to the weekend ahead in Honolulu

A comprehensive list of events worth checking out in Honolulu over the next eight days, courtesy Play. Read more

TODAY

>> Kani Na Pua Koolau featuring Robert Cazimero: Enjoy the smooth voice of the multiple Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner; Kamuela Kimokeo serves as host. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Windward Community College. $10. 236-9131, 808ne.ws/KaniNaPuaCazimero2020

>> Annual Fundraiser for Ko‘olau Lodge: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef & cabbage and top it off with Irish music from James McCarthy. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Aloha Shriners Beach Club. $25. 1961@gmail.com, eventbrite.com

>> A New York City Night of Jazz with Tommy James Trio: Get into NYC swing with an improvisational jazz performance from Tommy James on piano, Dean Taba on bass and Daryl Pelligrini on drums. 7:30-10 p.m., Studio 909. $20 (cash only). 265-3173.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

>> Taj Mahal: Three-time Grammy Award winner started out as a blues specialist, but has gone far beyond them to explore other genres. He plays about 20 musical instruments. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $38.25-$55. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

FRIDAY

>> Friday Night Fever: Seven-piece band Next Level performs top disco hits of the ’70s. 8-11 p.m., Garden Lanai, Ala Moana Hotel. $20. 389-9971, nextleveltheband.com

>> Saloon Pilots: Oahu’s own bluegrass and American roots music band performs traditional Appalachian string band music, contemporary rock, blues and jazz. 7:30pm, Medici’s Manoa, 2754 Woodlawn Drive. $10-$45. 351-0901, musicatmedicis.tix.com

>> Mara Urbanozo Hip Hop Dance Competition: Middle school students will bust a move. 6:30-9 p.m., Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall. $12. blaisdell center.com

SATURDAY

>> Tour de Cure: Due to coronavirus concerns, event organizers are asking participants to wear red and run, walk or cycle in their own neighborhoods rather than at Kapiolani Park, taking pictures and videos, then post their results at #VirtualTourdeCure2020. The event raises money to improve the lives of people affected by diabetes. $30 registration to participate in the athletic events; fundraising goals $50-$250. 947-5979, ext 7044; main.diabetes.org

>> Ke Kai O Kahiki — 2020 Merrie Monarch Fundraiser: Hula and music performances, buffet lunch, art work for sale, bake sale and opportunities for keiki to learn about Hawaiian culture. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Paradise Cove Gardens, 92-1089 Ali‘inui Drive. $30. 722-0943, eventbrite.com

>> Saint Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl: Enjoy beer, wine and spirits from the bars at SALT starting at 3 p.m.; , Doolin Rakes perform at 5 p.m.; DJ Shift takes the stage at 8 p.m. SALT at Our Kakaako, 691 Auahi St. Free. saltatkakaako.com

>> Tisna EP Release Party: Come celebrate with the local electronic dance music artist. DJ Marcnardo, Ron Swex, Straw Hat Khiry and Tisna will perform. Tisna will give out cards with a QR code for a free download of the EP. 9 p.m., HB Electron Room, 1680 Kapiolani Blvd. 946-1343, hbsocialclub.com/event/tisna-ep-release-party/

>> Ooklah The Moc: Hometown reggae heroes play true roots music, Hawaiian style. 9 p.m., Surfer, the Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. $15-$20. 21+. 293-6000, turtlebayresort.com

SUNDAY

>> Spring Wiki Wiki Vintage Collectibles & Hawaiiana Show: More than 90 vendors from Hawaii and the mainland will sell items 20 years and older. Shop for aloha shirts, jewelry, art, toys, ukulele, comics, sports cards and more. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Blaisdell Hawaii Suites, 777 Ward Ave. $4.50-$15. ukulele.com

>> Pacific Buddhist Academy’s Taiko Festival: Enjoy the banging of the drums as well as hula, singing, dancing and the PBA rock band. 4 p.m., Pearl City Cultural Center, Waimano Home Road. $25-$30. 532-2649, pacificbuddhistacademy.org

>> Brunch and Blow Outs: Calling all women in need of a good meal and a good hair day; the Drybar Waikiki is providing a girls day out with mimosas, hair blowouts, headshots and swag bags. 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Drybar Waikiki at International Market. $89-$115. 554-7006, brunchwithaloha.com

MONDAY

>> Chamber Music Hawaii’s Honolulu Brass Quintet: Members of the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra perform music from the Baroque era to contemporary times. 7:30 p.m., Paliku Theatre, Windward Community College, 45-720 Kea‘ahala Road. $30. 722-0172, chambermusic hawaii.org

TUESDAY

>> St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Community organizations, marching bands, military and school groups scheduled to participate. Starts at noon at Kalakaua Avenue at Ft. DeRussy to the Kapiolani Park bandstand. friends ofstpatrickhawaii.com/parade

>> Soular Coaster: Local R&B/neo-soul bands plays songs by Bruno Mars, Prince, James Brown, Alicia Keys, Pharrell, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and others. 7:30-10 p.m., Heart Moon Bar & Bistro, 2334 S. King St. 892-4945, jazzhonolulu.com

WEDNESDAY-MARCH 19

>> KT Tunstall: Rocker from Scotland was nominted for a 2007 Grammy Award in the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance category for “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree.” Tunstall has released six albums and won numerous awards in the United Kingdom. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $29.75-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com