comscore HI Finest’s Poly Fest Oahu gathers Kolohe Kai, others | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

HI Finest’s Poly Fest Oahu gathers Kolohe Kai, others

  • By Maria Hartfield, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Poly Fest Oahu 2020 is coming to the Bishop Museum on Saturday, featuring a stacked line up of popular Hawaii artists including Katchafire, Kolohe Kai, Spawnbreezie, Maoli, Josh “Wawa” White and more. Read more

Previous Story
Meet Mrs. Krishnan, the accidental hostess

Scroll Up