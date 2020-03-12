HI Finest’s Poly Fest Oahu gathers Kolohe Kai, others

Poly Fest Oahu 2020 is coming to the Bishop Museum on Saturday, featuring a stacked line up of popular Hawaii artists including Katchafire, Kolohe Kai, Spawnbreezie, Maoli, Josh “Wawa” White and more. Read more

Poly Fest Oahu 2020 is coming to the Bishop Museum on Saturday, featuring a stacked line up of popular Hawaii artists including Katchafire, Kolohe Kai, Spawnbreezie, Maoli, Josh “Wawa” White and more, with live music, dancing, food and merch booths. Local apparel brand Hawaii’s Finest is sponsoring the event.

Oahu-based musician Roman De Peralta, who was the lead singer for the group Kolohe Kai and now performs solo under that name, will treat kamaaina to one last performance before heading out on tour in April 2020.

No stranger to the Hawaii music scene, Kolohe Kai released his latest album, “Summer to Winter,” in February 2019, following a number of celebrated singles including “Higher” released in 2016 and “Heartstrings” in 2018. The island pop album was received with much praise and went on to win “Album of the Year” for the Island Music Awards last year.

If you’ve lived in or visited Hawaii, you’ve most likely been exposed to Kolohe Kai’s highly addictive sound, whose catchy melodies and beachy lyrics can be easily recognized. He will share the stage with several other Hawaii musicians including homegrown roots and reggae trio Maoli, hailing from Maui.

“I know all of the artists and I’m good friends with lead singers of both Katchafire and Maoli,” Kolohe Kai said, but, “I haven’t performed with Katchafire and Maoli on the same stage possibly ever. I’m so excited for this! At this show we will be recording our 10th anniversary live album and want all of the fans to come out to sing along with us. Our performance will highlight all the hit Kolohe Kai songs over the past decade.

“I feel like the music scene here is changing a lot. Lots of new faces and sounds, but all with the same beating hearts of aloha. I love how we all support each other in hopes that we will spread good vibes to people who need it around the world.”

He added that this April he will be starting an anniversary world tour on the West Coast and plans to release the live album and “a bunch of new singles” before touring Guam, New Zealand, Tahiti, Australia and possibly the Philippines. He’ll then release an acoustic album celebrating the 10 anniversary in mid-September “to close off the rest of the year.”

Pulsating sounds of authentic reggae strategically blended with a variety of diverse genres result in the unique island sound behind Maoli’s music. Brought to life by island musician Glenn Awong back in 2007, Maoli quickly became a staple within the Hawaii music scene.

Awong’s seasoned vocals and authentic passion for his craft facilitated the conception of fan favorite releases such as “Rock Me Sober,” “Sweet Remedy,” and “Sweetest Spot,” all written by Awong himself.

Maoli currently consists of Awong, lead vocals; Kakana Akiu-Corpuz, bass; and Thomas Calep, keyboardist. With a number of local, national and international performances under their belt over the last decade, the talented music group continues to take the reggae landscape by storm.

Poly Fest Oahu 2020 culminates a Poly Fest series of four events taking place throughout the islands.

POLY FEST OAHU 2020

>> Where: Great Lawn, Bishop Museum

>> When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday

>> Cost: $20-$80; $70-$80 VIP

>> Info: hifinest.com/events