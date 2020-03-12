comscore To Do: Lauryn Hill, Hall & Oates, Vav, Lea Salonga, more | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play | To Do

To Do: Lauryn Hill, Hall & Oates, Vav, Lea Salonga, more

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Highlights of events coming to Honolulu over the weeks and months ahead, courtesy Play. Read more

Previous Story
Meet Mrs. Krishnan, the accidental hostess

Scroll Up