To Do: Lauryn Hill, Hall & Oates, Vav, Lea Salonga, more

Highlights of events coming to Honolulu over the weeks and months ahead, courtesy Play. Read more

MARCH 21

Singer/songwriter Joan Osborne asked, “What if God was one of us?” Find out when she visits with the alt-rock/“California country” band Cracker.

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $78-$98 / ­hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

MARCH 27

Hitmaking duo Hall & Oates sing about rich girls and maneaters, serving it all up with a fun-loving, poppy beat. With six No. 1 hits and 16 top 10 singles, they’ve been named Billboard’s most successful rock duo.

8 p.m. / Blaisdell Arena / $59.50-$129.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

APRIL 3-4

Lea Salonga is both a Disney princess (Jasmine in “Aladdin” and Fa Mulan in “Mulan”) and a queen of Broadway (Eponine and Fantine in “Les Miserables”). She’s also recently played the devious Mrs. Lovett in Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” so she’s got a lot of great songs in her repertoire.

8 p.m. / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $35-$125 / ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000

APRIL 5

K-pop group Vav struts its fancy dancing and sweet harmonies. The seven-member boy band has sung in English, Spanish and Korean and have had two albums in the top 20 in South Korea.

7 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $49-$129 / ­hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

MAY 16

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday for singer-rapper Lauryn Hill, who broke boundaries when she released “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in 1998.

Blaisdell Arena / $39-$249 / tmrevents.net or 800-653-8000

TICKER:

>> Pianist John Bayless has canceled his March 29 performance at the Hawaii Theatre. It will be rescheduled. ­hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

>> “Bad Boy” Martin Lawrence brings his Lit AF Tour here for laughs. 7:30 p.m. May 30, Blaisdell Arena. 39.50-$129.50, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000