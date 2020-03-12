Hapalua postponed to September

The Honolulu Marathon Association announced Wednesday that it will postpone the 2020 Hapalua — Hawaii’s half marathon — due to the COVID-19 virus. Scheduled for April 5 in Honolulu, it has been tentatively moved to sometime in September. A field of more than 10,000 runners was expected. Read more

The Honolulu Marathon Association announced Wednesday that it will postpone the 2020 Hapalua — Hawaii’s half marathon — due to the COVID-19 virus. Scheduled for April 5 in Honolulu, it has been tentatively moved to sometime in September. A field of more than 10,000 runners was expected.

Marathon organizers pointed out that 40% of the field who take part in this event are international athletes. Steps were taken not only to protect them and the local runners, but the Honolulu Marathon Association staff and volunteers as well.

Organizers also said that if the half-marathon can’t be held this year, then entries will be deferred to 2021 at no additional charge.

UH swept in softball doubleheader

Texas Tech’s Erin Edmoundson held the University of Hawaii softball team to five hits in a 5-0 win on Wednesday in the opening game of the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic.

Karli Hamilton went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Shelby Henderson homered for the Red Raiders (17-9). Edmoundson struck out five and walked two in the complete-game performance. UH freshman Ka‘ena Keliinoi went 2-for-4 with a double in the first game of UH’s doubleheader at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

In the second game, Minnesota’s Natalie DenHartog drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to send the Golden Gophers to a 3-2 win over the Wahine (9-15). UH’s Nawai Kaupe homered in the second inning to give the Wahine a 2-0 lead. Minnesota reliever Amber Fister struck out six in four scoreless innings and earned the win.

HPU splits softball doubleheader

Hawaii Pacific catcher Mary Dungey drove in a total of five runs and the Sharks split a softball doubleheader with Academy of Art on Wednesday in Brisbane, Calif.

Dungey homered and drove in four runs in HPU’s 8-5 win in the first game. Malia Torres earned a complete-game victory for the Sharks (14-13, 9-9 Pacific West). Dungey went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Cieana Curran went 3-for-4 with a triple in the second game, but Academy of Art (6-17, 5-7) pulled out a 12-10 win.

HPU baseball takes series finale

Jared Bannister drove in three runs for the Hawaii Pacific baseball team in a 6-1 win over Academy of Art on Wednesday in Oakland, Calif.

Bannister went 2-for-5 for the Sharks (9-10, 5-7 Pacific West). HPU reliever Marc Sauceda was credited with the win and Nick O’Connor earned a save with five innings of scoreless relief.