comscore Hapalua postponed to September | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hapalua postponed to September

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Honolulu Marathon Association announced Wednesday that it will postpone the 2020 Hapalua — Hawaii’s half marathon — due to the COVID-19 virus. Scheduled for April 5 in Honolulu, it has been tentatively moved to sometime in September. A field of more than 10,000 runners was expected. Read more

