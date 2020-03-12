comscore Hawaii knocks out Cal State Fullerton in Big West women’s basketball tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii knocks out Cal State Fullerton in Big West women’s basketball tournament

  • By George Alfano Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.

Things are tough with the COVID-19 virus forcing the 2020 Big West basketball tournaments to be played without spectators. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up