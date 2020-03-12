Hawaii looks to make noise in Big West men’s basketball tournament

If the Hawaii basketball team wants to make some noise in the Big West Tournament, it will have to provide its own. Read more

FULLERTON, CALIF. >> If the Hawaii basketball team wants to make some noise in the Big West Tournament, it will have to provide its own.

It will be an a cappella session when UH and UC Davis meet in tonight’s opening round of the single-elimination tournament without an audience. Because of COVID-19 fears, the Big West has limited attendance in the Honda Center to players, coaches, referees, “essential” personnel, and media. Among the excluded are fans, cheerleaders, band members, and family. UH coach Eran Ganot’s wife, daughter, and his twin brother will not be allowed to attend.

“Every team likes to have fans in the building,” UH guard Eddie Stansberry said. “Any team that says they don’t, they’re crazy. The fans support you. They get you going. They cheer you on. They give you energy when you don’t have it.”

But Stansberry said the Rainbow Warriors are prepared to generate their own boost. Wednesday’s practice in Hope International’s Student Rec Center was similar to every other of the ’Bows’ two-hour practices. They double-clapped after every successful free throw or instruction; they cheered good plays, and they shouted encouragement after errors.

“You certainly hope we’re built for this,” Ganot said. “Energy, our talk, communication, it can still be better. I think it’ll be at a premium (in game without fans). You’ll know if we’re not bringing energy or communicating. It’ll be very clear early.”

Point guard Drew Buggs said: “Our preparation doesn’t change much. We still do the same things. We still have to worry about the same things on the court. It’s just different knowing there aren’t going to be fans there. We try to emphasize bringing energy and not having anybody else provide that for us.”

Ganot agreed, adding, “fans certainly give you a boost. But it can’t be your sole source of motivation. It has to come from within. That’s where we’re starting.”

The scouting report was instant recall for both teams. They met a week ago in Davis, Calif., with UH’s Samuta Avea hitting the decisive 3-point shot with three seconds to play. In an earlier meeting, it was Stansberry who drained the walk-off three.

“I don’t want to give our defensive scheme away,” UCD coach Jim Les said, “but we lost (on) left-corner 3s both times against Hawaii. So, we’re just going to put a guy there the whole game if it comes down to them shooting a 3 from there.”

Avea appears to have returned to form after missing five games because of a back ailment. He had struggled with his 3 until a week ago, when he hit four treys against the Aggies. “I just needed to see one go down,” Avea said. “It’s all thanks to my teammates and coaches keeping me confident, and telling me to keep shooting, and having confidence in me.”

Avea provides flexibility for the ’Bows. He can play the three and four positions, which allows Justin Webster to start at the three or rotate at the point and shooting guard. Avea also is another 3-point threat behind Stansberry, Webster and Buggs. The ’Bows also can go big or match the Aggies’ under-sized, four-guard offense.

Les said it was through necessity, such as injuries, and production in practices that led to the smaller lineup. “Sometimes we get caught up in size, and we have to have a center and maybe a big forward on the floor,” Les said of traditional strategy. Instead, he wondered, “who can we get on the floor and maybe provide some matchup issues or problems? Or where can we put guys on the floor where they can be successful regardless (of height).”

The result is a lineup that spreads out to open the lane for drives or, off motions, frees shooters from behind the arc. This season, the Aggies have attempted more 3s (652) than free throws (558). Stefan Gonzalez is the national leader on 3-point accuracy (47.7%) while launching 79% percent of his shots from behind the arc.

After 6-11 Matt Neufeld suffered an injury in the last game in January, 6-7 Kennedy Koehler moved into the lineup. The Aggies went 6-2 in February with Koehler listed as the center. But Koehler also is skilled in sliding outside, giving the Aggies a fifth perimeter shooter in the starting lineup. “He’s a patient big,” UH assistant coach Jabari Trotter said of Koehler. “We can’t sleep on him. He can definitely score, too.”

Although the ’Bows won the first two meetings, Ganot does not follow the adage that it is even tougher to win a third time.

“I don’t know coach of any program who thinks about second, third or fourth (meetings),” Ganot said. “We’re just locked into this one game. So whether they beat us twice or it was a split, all that stuff … we’re just trying to win this next game. And I’m sure they are, too. I don’t think anybody’s prep would be any different based on what happened the previous two games.”

BIG WEST BASKETBALL

At Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.

Quarterfinals

>> Who: No. 4 Hawaii (17-13, 8-8 BWC) vs. No. 5 UC Davis (14-18, 8-8)

>> When: Today, 5:30 p.m.

>> Video streaming: ESPN3

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7 FM