Man, 25, charged with attempted murder in Kalihi stabbings pleads not guilty

An Oahu grand jury has indicted a 25-year-old man accused of stabbing two women with a kitchen knife in Kalihi.
Jacob S. Rose appeared before Judge Kenneth Shimozono at Circuit Court Thursday via closed-circuit video link from the Oahu Community Correctional Center on charges of one count of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Honolulu deputy public defender Henry Ting entered not guilty pleas to the charges on Rose’s behalf.
Shimozono set his trial for May. Rose’s aggregate bail is set at $500,000.
The stabbing occurred at Island West Apartments at 607 N. King St. shortly before 6 a.m. on March 2.
Police said a 60-year-old woman invited a man later identified as Rose to the apartment of a 52-year-old woman where an argument that led to the stabbing ensued.
Police arrived at the first floor of the apartment building and noticed a trail of blood in the hallway between the 52-year-old woman’s unit and the 60-year-old woman’s unit, according to court documents.
Police found the 52-year-old woman with stab wounds to her abdomen and left arm.
In an apartment down the hallway, the 60-year-old woman was found with stab wounds to her arms. Police located Rose in the same unit and arrested him.
Emergency Medical Services treated both victims and took them to a hospital in serious condition.
Police said the condition of one of the two women worsened to critical condition.
Officers recovered a small kitchen knife with blood covering the blade from the unit where police arrested Rose.
