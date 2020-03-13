Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Each of the Na Pua Makani wind project’s turbines is 568 feet. The height was incorrect in an editorial that appeared Thursday on Page A12.
>> The directors of the Abigail KK Kawananakoa Foundation are no longer represented by the Native Hawaiian Legal Corp. Information was inaccurate Thursday in a story on Page B2.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.