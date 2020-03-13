Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Each of the Na Pua Makani wind project’s turbines is 568 feet. The height was incorrect in an editorial that appeared Thursday on Page A12.

>> The directors of the Abigail KK Kawananakoa Foundation are no longer represented by the Native Hawaiian Legal Corp. Information was inaccurate Thursday in a story on Page B2.