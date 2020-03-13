UH credit union opens new branch

The University of Hawai‘i Federal Credit Union held a grand opening celebration Thursday to celebrate its opening of a new branch in Manoa Marketplace. Read more

The branch features a modern, open design with the latest in technology, including a 9-foot interactive digital wall for visitors to explore as they enter.

UHFCU, which has been in service for 65 years, has more than $660 million in assets and serves the faculty, staff, students and alumni association members of the University of Hawaii system statewide.

ON THE MOVE

Bank of Hawaii has announced the following promotions:

>> Roxann C. Bulman to senior vice president of the bank’s Retail Lending Division from vice president. Bulman will continue her duties as compliance and operational risk manager. She joined the bank in 2001 as a corporate compliance administrator.

>> Ruth Erickson to executive vice president of the bank’s Marketing Division. Erickson joined the bank in July as senior vice president and director of marketing operations. She has nearly 20 years’ experience, including as director of marketing at ProService Hawaii and 16 years at Microsoft in Washington, where she served as director of marketing strategy.