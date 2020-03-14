Two visitors on Kauai test positive for coronavirus, county officials announce

Two visitors on Kauai are Hawaii’s third and fourth confirmed cases of the coronavirus, officials confirmed early Saturday.

In an email statement after midnight, Kauai County officials said that on Friday night they “were informed that the test results for the two Persons Under Investigation here on Kauai were returned positive for coronavirus or COVID-19. The two adult visitors — one male and one female — are currently in an isolation facility provided by the county, away from the general public. They continue to be monitored by the state Department of Health.”

The statement did not give any information on the patients or their current condition.

County officials said Gov. David Ige will be holding a news conference later today on the new developments.

Hawaii’s first confirmed COVID-19 patient is a man who was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise from San Francisco to Mexico from Feb. 11 to 21. The man traveled home to Honolulu with no symptoms but became ill while at home March 1, sought medical care and later tested positive. The man was said to be “doing fine” at home, according to Hawaii health officials.

The second Hawaii patient is an Oahu man, in his 90s, who fell ill March 2 while traveling in Washington, flew home to Honolulu on March 4, and was hospitalized on March 7. He was said to be in critical condition and uncommunicative in Kaiser Permanente’s Moanalua medical center.

Hawaii Department of Health officials declined to release further information on the two men, citing federal laws protecting patient privacy.

A Japanese couple in February and a Canadian doctor this month also tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from Hawaii vacations.