Five-0 Redux: Ghosts from McGarrett’s past return as ‘Hawaii Five-0’ moves the series finale

For the last ten seasons, “Hawaii Five-0” has given us an interesting case of the week, along with an introspective look into the psyche of the members of the Five-0 task force. While the characters within the Five-0 ohana have grown and changed from the core four — McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin), Danno (Scott Caan), Chin (Daniel Dae Kim), and Kono (Grace Park) — who started the series in 2010, there are many characters who we want to say aloha to in these last episodes.

One character we thankfully get to see one last time is Gerard Hirsch, played by recurring cast member Willie Garson. In this week’s episode, “He Pūhe‘e Miki” which is Hawaiian for “A Gripping Cuttlefish,” Hirsch asks McGarrett and Five-0 to help him prove his Uncle Oscar, played by special guest star Michael Nouri, is innocent of murder. Fans love Hirsch, who is the former art dealer/conman that Five-0 reformed into a professional crime scene cleaner. He often asks Five-0 for help, and they, in turn, have relied on him several times, especially when a case dealt with the art world.

The title of the episode, which was written by Kendall Sherwood and Chris Wu and directed by Andi Armaganian, is a ʻōlelo noʻeau, or Hawaiian proverb and poetical saying, which metaphorically means “a thief.” The Hawaiian word for cuttlefish, mūheʻe, figuratively means “fickle, changeable, unsteady, so-called perhaps because of the backward-forward movement of the cuttlefish.” The saying fits as both storylines deal with thieves — McGarrett and Five-0 search for a group of thieves after the murder of a recently arrived tourist, and Tani (Meaghan Rath) tries to prove that Hirsch’s uncle didn’t turn from being a thief into a murderer.

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER

The main case of the week involves McGarrett, Lou (Chi McBride), Junior (Beulah Koale), and Adam (Ian Anthony Dale), who seems to have been allowed to return to the team, searching for the “Fix A Flat Robbers.” They went from robbing stranded tourists to murdering Greg Dean (Jon Mollison) and shooting his wife, Cynthia (Andrea Bogart). The case was a good one, as the twists and action kept the storyline moving along. It turns out that Greg and Cynthia are really diamond smugglers who were bringing stones to the head of a Samoan street gang. When they are robbed after the rental car gets a flat, they try to intervene to keep the thieves from stealing their bag which held the diamonds, and Greg is killed.

The most interesting part of the case, however, is when Five-0 arrives to stop Cynthia and the Samoans from killing the thief she blames for killing her husband. As Cynthia tells the thief, “You took something from me that I can’t get back,” McGarrett tries to talk her into dropping her gun. He tells her, “I know you just lost the most important person in your life. I understand the weight of that pain. I do. If you kill this man that’s not going to take that pain away.”

When McGarrett says these words, we know he truly does understand that weight. He killed Wo Fat (Mark Dacascos) who ordered his father’s (William Sadler) death. He watched Catherine (Michelle Borth) kill Greer (Rochelle Aytes), who orchestrated the murder of Joe White (Terry O’Quinn). He saw Junior kill Lucia (Onahoua Rodriguez) who gutted his mother, Doris (Christine Lahti). But as we saw at the start of the episode, as McGarrett is running on the beach and listening to all the voices of his lost loved ones in his head telling him that they love him — It seems that the pain of losing them is still there. McGarrett is getting to a place where he must finally deal with his loss.

TO CATCH A THIEF

As McGarrett and Five-0 work the case of the week, Tani helps Hirsch clear Uncle Oscar, who was once called the “Casanova Conman” because he romanced wealthy heiresses before he robbed them. In the 1970’s Oscar and his roommate Stanley (Lawrence Pressman) ran a con that had Oscar stealing antiques from his rich girlfriends and passing them along to Stanley who would fence them. As Tani and Hirsch uncover more about Oscar’s past, Hirsch begins to think that his favorite uncle, who was his whole world when he was a kid, may have murdered the housekeeper of Tabitha May (Patty McCormack), the last woman he swindled. Hirsch knows Oscar stole an antique snuffbox from Tabitha before leaving Hawaii and ending his career as a thief.

But Tani finds evidence that it was Stanley who killed the housekeeper and she catches him red-handed when he tries to hide the murder weapon in Oscar’s things. The best scenes of the entire Hirsch story were when Oscar tells Hirsch that he knew he had to leave town or face Tabitha and admit what he had done. When he finally returns the snuffbox, his confession that he never stole or fell in love again after her, was sweet and honest. Nouri was spot-on as a former playboy, and with Garson and Rath, his scenes were both funny and heartwarming.

A SURPRISE FOR MCGARRETT

The scenes with Hirsch were the highlight of the episode, especially when he gives Tani advice on how to survive the hurdles in her relationship with Junior, but it was the last scene of the episode which has all of us wondering what is really in store for McGarrett.

As McGarrett is listening to the recording his father made and left in the Champ box, his phone rings. The caller identifies himself as Doris McGarrett’s solicitor and he has a package to deliver to McGarrett. Her instructions were very clear — upon her death, he was to wait a period of four months before contacting McGarrett. It seems as if McGarrett’s ghosts still seem to haunt him. Let’s just hope he gets the answers he seeks in the very end.

