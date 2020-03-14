comscore Ocean Watch: Exquisite cowry shells are to be admired | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Ocean Watch

Ocean Watch: Exquisite cowry shells are to be admired

  • By Susan Scott, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

When we find perfect, intact snakehead shells on beaches, a good guess is that a cone snail ate the animal inside, and waves washed the empty shell ashore. Read more

Previous Story
Flash flood watch begins Sunday night for all Hawaiian islands

Scroll Up