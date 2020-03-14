Hawai‘i for Biden coordinating campaign launches effort to garner votes

Only party members can vote in person or via mail for the April 4 party-run presidential primary. Hawaii voters who vote Democratic but don’t belong to the party are ineligible. Read more

The Hawai‘i for Biden coordinating committee launched a statewide effort Friday to get registered Democrats — and those interested in joining the Democratic Party of Hawaii — to cast their party-run presidential primary ballots for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Hawaii will have 33 delegates at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which is scheduled to be held in July in Milwaukee.

The votes of 24 of the delegates will be based on the results of Hawaii’s party-run presidential primary.

Registered Democrats can mail in their ballots or deliver them to any of 21 walk-in sites from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m April 4, when voters can also join the Democratic Party.

Polling locations can be found by visiting hawaii democrats.org.