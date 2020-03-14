comscore Hawai‘i for Biden coordinating campaign launches effort to garner votes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawai‘i for Biden coordinating campaign launches effort to garner votes

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.

Only party members can vote in person or via mail for the April 4 party-run presidential primary. Hawaii voters who vote Democratic but don’t belong to the party are ineligible. Read more

Previous Story
Flash flood watch begins Sunday night for all Hawaiian islands

Scroll Up