First Hawaiian closes Pearlridge branch, establishes redundant operations center

First Hawaiian Bank said today it is temporarily closing its Pearlridge Branch at 98-1071 Moanalua Road in Aiea in conjuction with its established contingency plan that designates the Pearlridge Branch as a redundant operations center.

The closure, which the state’s largest bank said is due to its pandemic operations protocol, will go into effect Monday for regular banking services with the exception of safe deposit box, ATM and night deposit services. Bank customers who need to visit a branch can go to the nearby Pearl City Branch at 890 Kamehameha Highway.

First Hawaiian said customers also can bank virtually anytime through FHB Online at fhb.com and via the FHB mobile app.