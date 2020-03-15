comscore First Hawaiian closes Pearlridge branch, establishes redundant operations center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

First Hawaiian closes Pearlridge branch, establishes redundant operations center

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:51 pm

First Hawaiian Bank said today it is temporarily closing its Pearlridge Branch at 98-1071 Moanalua Road in Aiea in conjuction with its established contingency plan that designates the Pearlridge Branch as a redundant operations center.

The closure, which the state’s largest bank said is due to its pandemic operations protocol, will go into effect Monday for regular banking services with the exception of safe deposit box, ATM and night deposit services. Bank customers who need to visit a branch can go to the nearby Pearl City Branch at 890 Kamehameha Highway.

First Hawaiian said customers also can bank virtually anytime through FHB Online at fhb.com and via the FHB mobile app.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
VIDEO: Coronavirus cases in Hawaii grow to 7
Next Story
CDC recommends no gatherings of 50 or more for 8 weeks
Looking Back

Scroll Up