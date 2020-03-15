Kauai fire destroys home, causes $1 million in damage

Kauai firefighters are investigating the cause of a Kalaheo house fire Saturday that caused more than $1 million in damage.
The fire began about 5 p.m. on Puu Road while no one was home, Kauai firefighters said. Firefighters arrived to find the second story of the home engulfed in flames.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and continued clean-up efforts until about 7 p.m.
The home was destroyed, displacing the family who lived there, firefighters said.
