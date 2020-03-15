Flash flood warning issued for Oahu

The National Wether Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood warning for the island of Oahu until 4:15 p.m. today.

According to an alert sent at 1:34 p.m., heavy rain continues to fall over windward Oahu and a rapid rise in the Waikane Stream has been detected, which will likely send water across Kamehameha Highway in the area.

Additional heavy rainfall is expected over the next few hours. NWS forecasters say heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue along windward slopes for the rest of the day, with periodic showers elsewhere on Oahu throughout the afternoon.

In addition, a flash flood watch remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon for all Hawaiian Islands.

Forecasters say a Kona low will form west of the islands tonight and affect portions of the state for the next few days. Expect increased winds from the south-southeast, with bands of heavy rainfall and the possibility of thunderstorms. Oahu and Kauai are expected to face the greatest risk of flooding.