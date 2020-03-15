VIDEO: Coronavirus cases in Hawaii grow to 7

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The number of coronavirus cases in Hawaii has grown to seven, but none of them appear to be the result of the virus spreading in the community, Gov. David Ige said at a news conference today.

The three cases announced today include one person on Maui and two people on Oahu. All three test results came from private labs that reported the results this weekend.

Ige said state workers will be working to find people who may have come into contact with the new cases and informing them to monitor themselves for signs of the illness.

One of the cases on Oahu involved a person who traveled to Colorado from Feb. 29 to March 7. That person became symptomatic on March 9 and a sample was collected from the person on March 11. Ige said the person and their family members, including preschool-aged child, were advised to stay at home. The child later developed respiratory symptoms, and the state Department of Health tested the child for COVID-19, but the test was negative.

He said the child will not be returning to the preschool.

The second case was an Oahu resident who returned from Florida on a trip with family on March 8. The resident developed a cough and a fever on March 9 and a specimen was collected the next day. The person was keeping isolated in a bedroom with a bathroom in the family home.

The case on Maui involved a person who was exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus in Germany on March 4. The person had a sample taken on Maui on March 11 after experiencing symptoms and test results came back positive. Ige said the person had self-isolated at the Royal Lahaina Resort while awaiting the results and has since been moved by AMR to an isolation clinic on Maui.

In addition to the new cases, Ige said spring break for public schools would be extended by one week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The extension includes Kuhio Day and would mean four additional days off for students.

Students are now scheduled to return to school on March 30. When classes resume, school officials will look at implementing some social distancing measures, Ige said.

Hawaii now has a statewide total of six positive coronavirus cases, with two cases pending confirmation, after the number of cases tripled Saturday.

State officials on Saturday said four people — an Indiana couple who traveled to Maui and Kauai, another person on Oahu and a woman on Maui — were tested positive for the virus, also known as COVID-19. The test results from the Oahu and Maui individuals are pending confirmation by a certified state public health laboratory.

“The Department of Health received the test results this evening and immediately notified the County of Maui, the City & County of Honolulu, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. DOH is now working with the CDC to develop next-step response and mitigation initiatives. DOH will follow up with those who have had close contacts with those individuals,” according to a statement.

Gov. David Ige, Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson and State Epidemiologist Sarah Park gave an update today on the latest coronavirus cases in Hawaii.

The news conference took place in the governor’s ceremonial room at the state Capitol.

