comscore On the Scene: Professional aerial performer Michael Lipari calls Hawaii home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

On the Scene: Professional aerial performer Michael Lipari calls Hawaii home

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Professional aerial performer and aerial choreographer Michael Lipari has relatives on Maui and makes Honolulu his base of operations. Read more

Previous Story
Five-0 Redux: Ghosts from McGarrett’s past return as ‘Hawaii Five-0’ moves the series finale

Scroll Up