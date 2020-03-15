5 Maui museums celebrate Women’s History Month in March

Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House Museum is one of five local museums celebrating Women’s History Month in March. Read more

Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House Museum is one of five local museums celebrating Women’s History Month in March.

In Puunene the Alexander &Baldwin Sugar Museum’s “Women in Hawaii’s Sugar Plantations” exhibit explores the role of women in the island’s sugar history through photos, personal stories and objects such as tools, bango tags (Japanese identification badges), homemade bonnets and other protective clothing worn in the cane fields.

“A lot of women worked side by side with men in fields or took in laundry to supplement the income of their husband,” said the museum’s Holly Buland. “So we have photos and oral histories of women’s life on the plantation.”

The Alexander &Baldwin Sugar Museum, 3957 Hansen Road, is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, except major holidays. Admission is $7 adults, $5 seniors and military, $2 children ages 6-12, $20 family.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s Baldwin Home Museum exhibit “Kealoha: A Life of Earnest Devotion” focuses on the role of the beloved teacher, children’s nurse, caretaker and companion within the Baldwin family. The museum is at 120 Dickenson St. Meanwhile, its Wo Hing Museum and Cookhouse, at 858 Front St., is honoring Gertrude Vierra, who played a pivotal role in saving and restoring the Wo Hing Society buildings on Front Street.

Hours for both are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Baldwin Home is open until 8:30 p.m. Fridays, when candlelight tours are offered from dusk until 8 p.m. Joint admission is $7 adults; $5 seniors, military, kamaaina; free for children 12 and younger.

In its exhibit “Honoring Three Upcountry Women,” the Makawao History Museum is spotlighting Ethel Baldwin, leader of the local women’s suffrage movement; Patsy Mink, the first woman of color elected to Congress; and Gordean Bailey, Miss Hawaii 1959 and a kumu hula today.

The Makawao museum, at 3643 Baldwin Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with free admission.

The $12 Passport to the Past ($10 for seniors, military and kamaaina) provides admission to Baldwin Home and Wo Hing museums, the Sugar Museum and Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House Museum.