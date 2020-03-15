3 teens charged in beating near Campbell High School

Honolulu police arrested three suspects involved in the beating of a 21-year-old man in a community park near James Campbell High School in January. Read more

Honolulu police charged three suspects involved in the beating of a 21-­year-old man in a community park near Campbell High School in January.

In a video that circulated online, a group of male teenagers attacked a 21-year-old victim in a parking lot, punching him until he fell to the ground. While the victim was on the ground, one of the suspects stomped on his head until he was unconscious.

The beating took place Jan. 31.

Police arrested two adults and a minor involved in the beating. Joziah Sampaio-­Manuma, 18, was arrested March 5; Jonan Aina Chaves, 19, was arrested March 6.

The minor who was arrested is a 13-year-old boy.

Sampaio-Manuma, 18, appeared before District Judge Kenneth Shimozono after prosecutors charged him with second-degree assault, a Class C felony that carries penalties of up to five years in prison. He pleaded not guilty, posted $15,000 and is set to begin his trial on May 11.

Aina Chaves was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault and is scheduled to appear at his arraignment on April 6 at the Kapolei courthouse.

The minor was also charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault. His case will proceed through Family Court.