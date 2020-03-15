New viewing area opens at Volcanoes National Park

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park announced last week it has opened a new viewing area for the Holei Sea Arch. Read more

The new viewing area is about 1,000 feet past the gate at the end of Chain of Craters Road, atop hardened pahoehoe lava. It is set back away from the cliff edge, and marked with orange stanchions and rope.

The original sea arch viewing area has been closed since Jan. 16 due to the discovery of cracks and instability in the coastal cliffs in the area. Visitors are urged to stay away from dangerous cliff edges.

The Holei Sea Arch, formed around 550 years ago in the cliff of an ancient lava flow, is about 90 feet high, according to the park.