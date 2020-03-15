Coronavirus fears hit Las Vegas as organizers cancel events

The fallout from the coronavirus outbreak has made its way to Las Vegas. While only a small number of cases have been reported as of press time, several events and conventions have been postponed or canceled, including Cirque du Soleil’s annual fundraiser, One Night for One Drop, while up in the air are the fates of big upcoming events that include the 2020 NFL Draft and the World Series of Poker. In response, the casinos are enacting stringent precautionary measures, the most drastic of which was the temporary closing of all MGM Resort International buffets. In addition, numerous casinos are undergoing deep cleanings and disinfecting of flat surfaces and high-touchpoint areas. The situation changes daily and you can stay up on the latest developments via a dedicated blog at LasVegasAdvisor.com.

Pool season: Coronavirus concerns notwithstanding, several Strip pool parties and day clubs kicked off their seasons last weekend, with many more coming online throughout the month. Already in full force are the pools at Encore, Mandalay Bay, Cosmopolitan and NoMad.

Another show closes: One week after the announcement that Cirque du Soleil’s “R.U.N.” is closing at Luxor, word comes that Terry Fator is ending his long-running show at the Mirage. The show is scheduled to play through July 30.

Jackpot at Venetian: A slot player hit for $1,264,574 last week at the Venetian. The jackpot came on a Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Seven machine.

Question: A friend told me he was going to Vegas and staying at Binion’s. Didn’t Binion’s close its hotel years ago?

Answer: It did, but reopened last year as the 81-room Apache Hotel at Binion’s. The Apache was the original name of Binion’s Horseshoe and the boutique hotel has rooms that feature vintage 1930s furnishings, hardwood floors and stained-glass windows. Plus, it’s now the second hotel at a major Las Vegas resort (along with the Four Queens) that doesn’t charge a resort fee.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.