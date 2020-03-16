All Hawaii Catholic masses canceled through March in response to coronavirus pandemic

Catholic public masses at all locations in Hawaii will be canceled beginning noon Tuesday through the end of March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honolulu diocese Bishop Larry Silva made the announcement today to lift the obligation for parishioners to attend Sunday mass.

“The decision to cancel Masses is a very serious decision that was not taken lightly and that was made after consultation with the members of the Priests Council,” Silva said in a Monday news release. “Priests are to offer private Masses for the spiritual welfare of the people they serve, and pastors especially are still obliged to offer the Mass pro populo (for the people of the parish) every Sunday.”

Pastors have been instructed to do what they can to keep churches open throughout the day for private prayer.

Included in the cancellations are the Chrism Masses scheduled on Hawaii island, Kauai and Maui later this month. Silva said the Chrism and holy oils will be consecrated and blessed April 2 on Oahu, but only clergy and the liturgical ministers of that Mass will be invited.

Also canceled is the “500 Years of Christianity in the Philippines — Hawaii celebration” on April 4. It will be celebrated at a later day.

Gatherings at schools and churches will also be canceled, as will communal penance services. Baptisms and other services are postponed, and none can be scheduled in March.

Funerals and weddings already scheduled during the remainder of March can still take place, Silva said, “but families are encouraged to limit the number of guests so that the necessary social distancing can be accomplished.”

Individual appointments for confession can be made.

The Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace in Honolulu live streams its masses on Sunday. Silva said others may as well.

Silva said a reassessment of the situation will be made on March 27.