Coronavirus concerns prompt Hawaii Pacific University to move classes online

Hawaii Pacific University has decided to move its classes online starting Wednesday until the end of the semester in response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

In a notice posted online by HPU president John Gotanda, the university said its students had the option of remaining on campus or returning home to finish the rest of the term through May.

Classes today and Tuesday were suspended to facilitate the transition, HPU said.

“As you are aware, the COVID-19 situation is developing very quickly,” said HPU president John Gotanda in a message to students. “While at this time there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 within the HPU ohana or on our campuses, in light of evolving events, heightened anxiety and tremendous uncertainty, starting on March 18, 2020, we will be moving all classes to an online format for the duration of the semester.”

The University of Hawaii made a similar move, and said courses after spring break this week would move online starting March 23, but that dormitories would remain open for those who need them. UH is hoping to resume in-person classes April 13.

Chaminade University also announced it would temporarily move its classes online starting at the end of this month through April 10.

HPU, which has about 4,100 students, said faculty would be available online during regularly scheduled class times and office hours to answer questions and provide guidance.

“The faculty have been thoughtfully preparing for this scenario, and these proactive measures will enable you to complete the semester in a timely manner and ensure that you remain on track for graduation,” said Gotanda in the notice.

HPU said its military campus programs would remain operational as scheduled until further notice. Also, HPU said its residence halls, facilities, and campus services, including health clinics, would remain open. HPU said that its IT support would continue to be available, with extended hours.