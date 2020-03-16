USS Arizona Memorial closes due to coronavirus outbreak

The USS Arizona Memorial, one of the most popular and revered tourist destinations in the state, has closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Effective immediately, Pearl Harbor National Memorial will be temporarily closed” following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, public heath officials and National Park Service public health service officers, the park service said tonight.

Updates will be posted to the park website and social media, according to the park service.

The sunken Arizona is the final resting place of more than 900 of the 1,177 sailors and Marines who died on the battleship on Dec. 7, 1941.

Approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people visited the memorial daily. Many who take a Navy launch to walk on the memorial above the battleship, still partially visible in shallow Pearl Harbor, say the visit is a highlight of their trip to Oahu.