Column: Steps to take to protect your health and avoid the virus

There are seven recent positive tests for COVID-19 in Hawaii with many more pending. Hawaii must prepare for a significant near-term rise of COVID-19 cases.

The Italian experience demonstrates that Hawaii’s chief strategic priority must be to slow the rate of new cases through social distancing and containment.

By minimizing a quick spike in newly diagnosed cases, we may be able to avoid overwhelming Hawaii’s hospitals, especially our emergency departments and intensive care units.

The weak link is the available ventilator capacity in Hawaii for those with COVID-19 who go into respiratory distress.

Access to testing, the first bottleneck, has just begun to improve. Hawaii’s chief priority should now be a contingency for field operation centers primarily to manage respiratory distress but also to provide supportive care and to isolate those with the disease. Concurrently, Hawaii must quickly tighten measures for social distancing. Regular, high-profile public communication, with clarity and compassion, is essential.

Timely, accurate, accessible testing is the gateway to managing COVID-19.

Now that access to testing has improved, the next priority is any necessary medical care for those who test positive. It is vital that Hawaii establish a comprehensive contingency plan should our health care system be overwhelmed. Italy was just rated second in quality of health care in the European Union, and Milan is the pearl. It was just brought to its knees. Hawaii might need to stand up temporary COVID-19 care centers.

We must work to avoid overwhelming Hawaii’s health care system by going to an emergency room or calling 911 only if it is a true emergency. If not, we place our health care workers at risk unnecessarily. Remember, 80% of those who get COVID-19 do not have severe symptoms and recover on their own. The best solution is to self-quarantine if possible. Also remember that fever, body aches and dry cough are still far more likely to be the flu than COVID-19. Be sure to follow announcements in the coming days, stating where COVID-19 is available, and remember, you will be tested only if you have symptoms.

To prevent contracting COVID-19, wash hands frequently and before touching eyes, nose and mouth. When possible, stay 3-6 feet from others in public and refrain from handshakes and other physical contact when out. Consider any shared surfaces to be possibly contaminated, including elevator buttons, handrails, pens to sign credit/debit card transactions, etc. Remember, though, you won’t get infected through normal healthy skin. You have to touch a contaminated surface and then touch your face, or someone with COVID-19 has to cough or sneeze near you. Just being in the same room is not typically a risk factor.

It is essential that we remain calm and work together while truly appreciating the gravity of the situation. The mainland is seeing some panic buying. A friend shared Sunday that his daughter could not get a loaf of bread for four days in Orange County, and he had to mail her food. Supermarkets on the mainland are seeing record days of revenues, and their warehouse suppliers are running out of stock. That Hawaii is only experiencing a run on toilet paper is a good thing.

On the other hand, Hawaii’s restaurants are still full and many are overly relaxed. A school closure does not mean lots of play days with different children. Hawaii must work hard to increase its efforts at containment and quarantine.

During this period of relative calm before what could be a storm, it is essential that we become current with our health care and establish care with a primary care provider if we have not. There are so many who feel well and conclude they are well. If you are overdue for a checkup, get one. If you have ongoing medical issues, be sure you have a fresh evaluation, obtain a current prescription and fill necessary meds. Engage in lifestyle prevention and be sure your health care team provides education and answers to your questions regarding COVID-19. This global pandemic will not be over soon, so shore up your health and be prepared.

The upside is that there is a lot less carbon going into the air. The people of Wuhan looked up and saw blue sky for the first time. People are slowing down and waking up. The spirit of aloha is not a brand that draws visitors. It is how we are meant to live.

Ira Zunin is a practicing physician. He is medical director of Manakai o Malama Integrative Healthcare Group and Rehabilitation Center and CEO of Global Advisory Services Inc. Please submit your questions to info@manakaiomalama.com.