Holland America Line cruise ship crew disembarks in Honolulu

A Holland America Line cruise ship, the Westerdam, moored at Pier 2, arrived Monday and is scheduled to depart at 5 p.m. today.

There are no passengers aboard the Westerdam, which left Manila on March 2, but its crew disembarked in Honolulu, said Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara.

“None of the previous passengers or crew have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the DOT said in an email from Sakahara today.

The Westerdam’s onboard doctor screened the crew members before they were released, according to an email from the Foreign Trade Zone Management. It is unclear how many crew members were aboard the ship.

The Coast Guard, the state and DOT Harbors Division were working with the cruise line and the crew of the ship to provide necessary services and to resupply it.

Prior to today, the Westerdam crew had not left the ship since Feb. 26.

The vessel was at sea longer than the 14-day incubation period before arriving in Hawaii, the DOT said.

The Westerdam departed Hong Kong on Feb. 1 with 1,500 passengers, who disembarked in Cambodia on Feb. 14.

“There are no confirmed reports of any COVID-19 cases associated with the vessel,” according to Holland America Line and foreign government agencies.

The Westerdam does not pose a risk of contagion for COVID-19 at this time, Sakahara said in a written statement.

The Westerdam is not to be confused with the Maasdam, also a Holland America Line vessel, which had a port call for Hilo, but that reservation was canceled, Sakahara said.

The Maasdam was diverted away from Hilo, although no positive cases of COVID-19 have been associated with the ship, and is expected to arrive in Hawaii waters on Friday.

The DOT and the Coast Guard are coordinating with the Maasdam. Ship officials are required to report any symptomatic passengers before arriving in Hawaiian waters.

The Coast Guard will monitor the Maasdam through its local agent prior to its arrival.

Honolulu Harbor is the preferred port that DOT will accept the Maasdam.

“To date, there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 associated with the ship,” the DOT said of the Maasdam on Monday.

“If there are concerns with passengers the ship can be held out of port,” the DOT said.