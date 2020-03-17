Macy’s temporarily closing all stores due to coronavirus outbreak

Macy’s is temporarily closing stores nationwide at the end of business today due to widespread coronavirus outbreaks.

The department store chain said that all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores will be shuttered through March 31. The retailer said it will provide benefits and compensation to impacted workers during the closure.

“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”

Macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com and mobile apps will continue to operate normally.