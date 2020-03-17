Single-engine Cessna flips over at Kahului Airport, no serious injuries

Flights at Kahului Airport are temporarily impacted today after a single-engine Cessna flipped over near the runway at Kahului Airport, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.
The aircraft flipped sometime before 10 a.m.
“The pilot was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the transportation department said.
Passengers at Kahului Airport are encouraged to check with their airlines on their flights.
