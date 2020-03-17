comscore Single-engine Cessna flips over at Kahului Airport, no serious injuries | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Single-engine Cessna flips over at Kahului Airport, no serious injuries

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:13 am

Flights at Kahului Airport are temporarily impacted today after a single-engine Cessna flipped over near the runway at Kahului Airport, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The aircraft flipped sometime before 10 a.m.

“The pilot was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the transportation department said.

Passengers at Kahului Airport are encouraged to check with their airlines on their flights.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Woman, 40, arrested after she allegedly strikes man with metal pipe in Makiki
Looking Back

Scroll Up