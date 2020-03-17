Woman, 40, arrested after she allegedly strikes man with metal pipe in Makiki

Honolulu police arrested a 40-year-old woman after she allegedly hit a 54-year-old man with a metal pipe in Makiki.
Police said the assault occurred in the parking lot of a business at about 5:20 p.m. Monday, causing injury to the victim. The suspect and victim are strangers.
The circumstances leading up to the attack were not immediately clear.
Police arrested the suspect at the 1200 block of N. King Street on suspicion of second-degree assault.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.