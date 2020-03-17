Woman, 40, arrested after she allegedly strikes man with metal pipe in Makiki

Honolulu police arrested a 40-year-old woman after she allegedly hit a 54-year-old man with a metal pipe in Makiki.

Police said the assault occurred in the parking lot of a business at about 5:20 p.m. Monday, causing injury to the victim. The suspect and victim are strangers.

The circumstances leading up to the attack were not immediately clear.

Police arrested the suspect at the 1200 block of N. King Street on suspicion of second-degree assault.