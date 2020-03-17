comscore Pork dumpling hits the spot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Local Moco

Pork dumpling hits the spot

  • By Joleen Oshiro joshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:19 p.m.

In “Celebrating in Hawai‘i,” cooking expert Muriel Miura offers up her version of siu mai, Chinese pork dumplings. Read more

Previous Story
Isle restaurants in survival mode and scrambling to avoid closure

Scroll Up