Pork dumpling hits the spot

Sometimes, nothing quite hits the spot like dim sum, bite-size morsels filled with delicious, hearty fillings. In “Celebrating in Hawai‘i,” cooking expert Muriel Miura offers up her version of siu mai, Chinese pork dumplings.

SIU MAI (STEAMED PORK DUMPLINGS)

By Muriel Miura

1/2 pound lean ground pork

1/4 cup minced green onions

1/2 cup raw seasoned Chinese fish cake (optional)

1 egg, slightly beaten

1-1/2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon oyster sauce

24 wonton wrappers

Small bunch Chinese parsley

Combine pork, green onion, fish cake if using, egg, sugar, salt and oyster sauce; mix well.

Fill centers of wonton wrappers with 1 tablespoon pork mixture. Moisten edges of wrappers and gather around filling; pinch lightly to seal. Do not enclose filling — leave top open.

Garnish each siu mai with a piece of Chinese parsley and place in waxed paper-lined steamer. Steam 20 minutes. Serve with shoyu if desired. Makes 2 dozen dumplings.

Nutritional information unavailable.

