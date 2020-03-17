comscore Heavy rain breaks record on Kauai and likely to continue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Heavy rain breaks record on Kauai and likely to continue

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.

Heavy rain throughout Hawaii on Monday — including record-breaking rainfall on Kauai — triggered a statewide flash flood watch that will last through this afternoon as road closures, brown-water advisories and power outages hit parts of the state. Read more

