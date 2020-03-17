Protecting loved ones in nursing homes

Amid the uncertainty swirling around the coronavirus pandemic stands one incontrovertible fact: The highest rate of fatalities is among older people, particularly those with underlying medical conditions.

Of the confirmed cases in China to date, nearly 15% of patients over 80 have died. For those under 50, the death rate was well below 1%.

There is no evidence yet that older people are significantly more likely to acquire the coronavirus than younger people. But medical experts say that if people over 60 are infected, they are more likely to have severe, life-threatening disease, even if their general health is good. Older people with underlying medical conditions are at particularly high risk. Experts attribute some of the risk to a weakening of the immune system with age.

This leaves older people and their families wondering what extra precautions they should take. Several best practices have been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, geriatricians and infectious diseases specialists.

Familiarize yourself with guidelines and follow them

Geriatricians recommend their patients adhere to current recommendations from the CDC and WHO, a litany of advice that has become all too familiar: Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for 20 seconds or clean them with alcohol-based hand gel; avoid handshakes; stay away from large gatherings; clean and disinfect objects that are touched frequently; and avoid public transportation and crowds. Stock up on supplies.

Cruises are out, as is nonessential travel. Visits with grandchildren are ill-advised.

“I’ve had this conversation about a hundred times in the last week,” said Dr. Elizabeth Eckstrom, chief of geriatrics at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.

All of her patients, Eckstrom said, have at least one chronic condition. “Most of them have three, four, five or more,” she added.

People are wrong to assume that if an underlying condition is well managed with treatment, they’re out of danger. Even those with conditions that are stable should take extra precautions.

“These conditions can limit underlying reserve and lead to worse outcomes when older people become severely ill, which taxes all organ systems,” said Dr. Annie Luetkemeyer, an infectious diseases specialist at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Dr. Daniel Winetsky, an infectious diseases fellow at Columbia University in New York, said his advice to his own parents, who live across the country in San Francisco, has shifted dramatically. A week ago, he said, he was reassuring them about their safety, even encouraging them to go ahead with a trip they were planning to the Florida Everglades with a small tour group.

Over the weekend, his fears about the pandemic rose, and by Tuesday not only was he telling them not to go, but he also was advising them to reduce to a minimum the number of people they came into contact with. Visits with grandchildren are verboten.

Reconsider nonessential doctor’s appointments

Some experts are recommending that older adults at risk cancel nonessential doctor’s appointments, including wellness visits. Telemedicine sessions, if available, are often a reasonable substitute.

Eckstrom generally agrees, but with caveats. While it might be prudent to cancel wellness and other visits that are not urgent, she said, “many older adults have issues that require regular follow-up, such as dementia, Parkinson’s disease, falls, heart problems.” She worries that skipping visits might allow these conditions to spiral out of control, but agrees that telemedicine can usually bridge the gap.

Another helpful step: talking to your doctor about stockpiling two or three months of any critical prescription medicines.

Beware of social isolation

Experts warn that social distancing, the cornerstone of epidemic control, could lead to social isolation, already a problem in the older population. According to a recent Pew Research Center study of more than 130 countries and territories, 16% of people 60 and older live alone. Loneliness, researchers have found, comes with its own set of health hazards.

Winetsky is aware of the danger, and has suggested to his parents that they switch to virtual meetings with friends and relatives, with the benefits of social engagement in mind. “I’ve tried to frame it as, ‘Don’t cancel these things, but change to Zoom or Skype or FaceTime,’” he said.

Nursing home conundrum

Some 1.7 million people, mostly older, are in nursing homes in the U.S., a fraction of the 50 million Americans over age 65.

Given the rash of deaths at a nursing home in Kirkland, Wash., hit hard by the virus, nursing homes are on high alert. Many have gone into lockdown mode.

The federal government is telling nursing homes to bar all visitors, making exceptions only “for compassionate care, such as end of life situations.”

Curtis Wong, 66, a retired Microsoft researcher who lives in the Seattle area, used to visit his parents often. They are in their 90s and live in an assisted living facility in Sierra Madre, Calif.

On Thursday, the facility prohibited all nonmedical visits. In an email announcing the measure, the facility’s management offered to put residents in touch with family members via FaceTime.

Three days ago, Wong said, during a video chat with his father, “I worried I might not see him again. Things got very emotional.”

Continue to stay active

Geriatricians fear that social distancing may affect routines in ways that can compromise the vitality of older adults. They emphasize the importance of maintaining good habits, including sufficient sleep, healthful eating and exercise.

Exercise may be beneficial in fighting the effects of coronavirus. It can help boost the body’s immune functions, decrease inflammation and have mental and emotional benefits. A patient who relies on daily exercise at the gym but is trying to avoid risky situations might simply go for a walk.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hank Winetsky, 80, had just returned from a round of golf with a small group. His foursome ranged in age from 70 to 81. “Golf is pretty safe when it comes to human contact,” he said.

But even golf proved not to be a contact-free sport. “There was a bottle of water on the cart, and everybody thought it was their own bottle,” he said. “All four of us drank out of it. Now we’re all freaked out.”