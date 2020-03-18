Severe thunderstorm warning extended for Kauai as statewide flash flood watch remains in effect

UPDATED: 11:15 a.m.

The severe thunderstorm warning for the island of Kauai has been extended to 11:30 a.m.

10:55 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been posted for the island of Kauai through 11:15 a.m.

At 10:47 a.m., a line of severe thunderstorms was detected 11 miles southwest of Kohala moving northwest at 40 mph. The thunderstorms are expected to reach Barking Sands by 11 a.m. and mover across south and west Kauai, the National Weather Service said.

People on Kauai can expect gusts of 60 mph and damage to roofs, siding and trees.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A new severe thunderstorm watch has been posted for the island of Kauai as a flash flood watch remains in effect for the entire state.

The severe thunderstorm watch, which is in effect through 2 p.m. today, means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and around the watch area, according to the National Weather Service. Severe thunderstorms can produce damaging winds of 58 mph or greater or destructive hail the size of quarters or larger.

The flash flood watch for all islands is in effect through Thursday afternoon as the Kona low generates bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms across portions of the island chain, forecasters said. Kauai and Oahu have the greatest risk of flooding, where soils remain saturated due to heavy rain this week.

Heavy rain will likely soak urban and leeward locations as well as lower elevations, the NWS said.

A wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue through Thursday as a Kona low lingers several hundred miles west of Kauai, the NWS said. The main threat to the islands remains heavy rain and flooding over already saturated ground, though the potential for severe weather continues today across the western end of the state.

Forecasters expect the Kona low to slowly weaken and drift northward on Friday, stabilizing the atmosphere and easing rain throughout the state. Tradewinds will return, albeit gradually, over the weekend.