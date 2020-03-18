Aloha Stadium suspends operations, putting events in jeopardy

After earlier projecting a $1.16 million profit for the current fiscal year, Aloha Stadium officials are now trying to assess how much of a hit they might take from closing the facility for the four weeks. Read more

Stadium manager Scott Chan on Tuesday announced the stadium is suspending all events beginning at 4:30 p.m. today through May 14 due to COVID-19 response recommendations from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among the events being suspended or postponed in addition to the swap meet are the April 25 and May 2 Monster Truck X Tour World Finals and the May 9 Hawaiian Supercross motorcycle competition.

A post on the stadium’s website said promoters are working with the Stadium Authority on possible replacement dates.

Last year’s monster truck and motocross events drew nearly 70,000 spectators over two dates in May. In the past decade only Bruno Mars concerts in 2018 attracted more over back-to-back nights.

AMA Supermoto promoter Alex Mock had previously forecast “spectator numbers in the 40,000 range” for his event this year.

For fiscal year 2019, which closed June 30, 2019, Aloha Stadium turned a $3 million profit, according to a presentation to the Stadium Authority. It was believed to have been the most successful year in the facility’s 45-year history.

The current fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2020, has been buoyed by the Los Angeles Rams exhibition game against the Dallas Cowboys and was also expected to rank high, with preliminary projections at $1.16 million.

The facility is responsible for generating its own operating expenses.