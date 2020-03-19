Carjackers armed with shotgun took car from teen in Waipahu, police say

Honolulu police arrested two men in connection with a carjacking of a 17-year-old boy in Waipahu.

Police said the suspects, ages 32 and 28, threatened the victim with a shotgun and took his vehicle at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers eventually recovered the stolen vehicle in Waialua.

Police said the perpetrators were positively identified and arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of first-degree robbery.