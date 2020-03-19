Hawaii airports planning to mandate 14-day home quarantine for incoming residents and visitors

Hawaii airports will begin mandating a 14-day quarantine for both residents and visitors coming to the islands, according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

Green told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser today that the Airports Division of the state Department of Transportation is working up a plan to “only allow individuals to come in who will have to home quarantine for 14 days,” with the exception of essential and health care workers.

“This is something now that can no longer be denied. We have to have a plan that is stricter than we have especially when we see the number of sick individuals in Italy,” Green said, adding that the policy should extend at least until April 30. “As the health care coordinator on this matter, we have to be safe for our kupuna. Anything short of that would be negligent.”

Green added that the situation is “evolving faster than any crisis we’ve ever seen.”

“Because we are cognizant of what’s happening in other states and other nations it has become evident the only way to flatten the curve and slow down the illness is to be absolutely uncompromising,” he said. “From a tourism standpoint we were already expecting virtually no one to come to the state of Hawaii. We cannot tolerate people flying in on cheap tickets and positively infecting our kupuna.”

Hawaii health officials’ official coronavirus count for the islands rose to 26 today, but they say the state has not seen widespread community transmissions so far.