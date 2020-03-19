Police searching for truck in Nuuanu hit-and-run involving pedestrian

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in locating a driver in connection with a February hit-and-run in Nuuanu.

Police said a 64-year-old man was walking in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of S. Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 14 when he was struck by a maroon Honda pickup truck.

The driver did not stop and fled the scene.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a Honda Ridgeline with a Hawaii license plate LBD 359.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.