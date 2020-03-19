New on DVD: “1917,” “Clemency,” “The Grudge,” “The Song of Names” and more

This week’s list of DVD and Blu-Ray releases. Read more

“1917”

Two young British soldiers fighting in World War I, Lance Corporal Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Lance Corporal Schofield (George MacKay), are sent on an deathly dangerous mission: to cross behind enemy lines and deliver the message that the Germans, thought to be retreating, will overwhelm 1,600 men planning to attack. Among them is Blake’s brother, and the attack must be stopped. The cast is commanding, but cinematographer Roger Deakins steals the show with his technical wizardry of making the film appear to be one continuous shot, giving it an immersive, often video gamelike feel (the movie won best cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing at this year’s Academy Awards). “The film is a stunning feat of cinematography, production design and performance moving seamlessly as one piece,” wrote Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh. “The camera is almost a spectral presence, floating across muddy craters filled with bodily decay, circling around characters to reveal their spatial relationship to one another, winding its way through crowds of young soldiers sharing a moment of peace in the woods.”

Also out on DVD on Tuesday

“Clemency”: A prison warden (Alfre Woodard) grapples with the consequences of carrying out executions.

“The Grudge”: After a series of killings in a haunted house, a detective (Andrea Riseborough) investigates as the curse continues.

“The Song of Names”: Years after his adopted violinist brother disappears, a man encounters a young musician who shares a remarkably similar style. Tim Roth and Clive Owen star.

“Treadstone: Season One”: The USA Network drama follows a black ops program in the Jason Bourne universe.

Out on Digital HD on Tuesday

“Birds of Prey”: Reeling from her breakup with the Joker, Harley Quinn (Margot Robie) teams up with three women to take down the evil Black Mask, among others. Costars include Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ewan McGregor. Available on DVD and Blu-ray in May.

“Cunningham”: Documentary follows the life of legendary choreographer Merce Cunningham.

“Dolittle”: A quirky doctor who talks with animals (Robert Downey Jr.) races to help save Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley) from a serious illness. Out on DVD and Blu-ray April 7.

“The Gentlemen”: An expat in London (Matthew McConaughey) faces layers of schemes while attempting to sell off his weed business.

“Hunter’s Moon”: A sheriff (Thomas Jane) meets a malevolent force after responding to an attack on a trio of teenage girls.

“Just Mercy”: Based on a true story, a young defense attorney (Michael B. Jordan) helps Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx) appeal his murder conviction.