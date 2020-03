“Barkus”

By Patricia MacLachlan; illustrated by Marc Boutavant

A collection of five short stories about a lovable and smart dog named Barkus, and his new home. Ages 6 to 9

“Dig”

By A.S. King

Five white teenage cousins who are struggling with the failures and racial ignorance of their dysfunctional parents and their wealthy grandparents reunite for Easter. King won the 2020 Michael L. Printz Award for most quality writing. Ages 14 and up