Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell to discuss free meals for kupuna amid coronavirus outbreak

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell will hold a press conference today to discuss a program for food trucks and caterers to offer free meals to kupuna as the coronavirus presents an increasing threat to the elderly.
He will appear at Fisherman’s Wharf shortly after noon to announce a “coalition” of catering and food truck operators, according to a press release. He will be joined by Aloha Beer owner Steve Sombrero, as well as representatives from Applebee’s, IHOP, Olive Garden, Da Spot, Blue Water Shrimp, and Aloha Venues.
It will be livestreamed on Facebook at 12:30 p.m.
